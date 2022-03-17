ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

She 'chased tornadoes': Boston meteorologist Mish Michaels dies at 53

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpx4m_0eiNYzSv00
Boston meteorologist Mish Michaels Courtesy of Wes Atamian

Beloved Boston meteorologist Mish Michaels has died at the age of 53, CBS Boston announced Wednesday .

Michaels was a part of the weather team for the last seven years and "chased tornadoes, flew into hurricanes, and brightened our lives – always sharing her enthusiasm for science and weather."

Her cause of death was not disclosed and she leaves behind a husband, daughter, aunt and a host of friends.

"Mish was so many things to so many people. A brilliant meteorologist. A dear friend. A loving wife and mother. She was one of those rare human beings that excelled at everything she did," Michael's friend and CBS Boston colleague Terry Eliasen wrote.

"For those that didn’t know her, I feel I cannot possibly portray just how amazingly brilliant she was."

According to Eliasen, she began her career as a meteorologist at WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire, before becoming a household name when she worked at WHDH in Boston, then WBZ from 2001-2009.

'A brilliant writer': Pulitzer winner, Associated Press reporter Walter Mears dies at 87

'Kiss of the Spider Woman': Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies at 71; starred in 'Body Heat' and 'Broadcast News'

She became interested by weather after a tornado tore through her apartment complex in Baltimore when she was in kindergarten.

"She went on to be, in my mind, one of the all-time greats in Boston TV history and perhaps the most influential woman of her day in broadcast science," Eliasen said.

A family friend confirmed her death in a post on Facebook and said her family is devastated by the loss.

"Mish had the ability to brighten up every room she entered. Her professional success was monumental, but so was her commitment to helping others through her philanthropic work," the post said.

Eliasen said Michaels lived her life to the fullest and often ended her letters or emails with "sunny skies."

"Now, it’s my turn. Mish, I wish you eternal sunny skies," she concluded.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: She 'chased tornadoes': Boston meteorologist Mish Michaels dies at 53

Comments / 46

samson
1d ago

Rest in peace sweet lady may God hold your family in the palm of his hand during this difficult time🙏🙏

Reply
10
feed m beans
23h ago

I do know from being from the Boston area that she was a staunch opponent of vaccines especially in young children because of the science and ties to autism...this and her stance on global warming actually got her dismissed from a PBS gig....my guess would be that she was an anti vaxxer... not insinuating anything....the family asks for privacy and I will respect that....RIP Mish

Reply(1)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#New Hampshire#Meteorologist#Celebrities#Cbs Boston#Wmur#Whdh#Wbz#Associated Press
Bring Me The News

Minnesota dad dies in accident while vacationing in Mexico

Donations are pouring in for the family of a Minnesota man who died unexpectedly while on vacation in Mexico. Tyler Moening, 39, lived with his wife and two young daughters in Savage. He was killed in a bike accident within a day of arriving with his family in Riviera Maya, a popular tourist destination on the eastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, last weekend.
SAVAGE, MN
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans heartbroken as Sylvie Brett leaves Firehouse 51

Chicago Fire fans were left heartbroken on Wednesday when it was revealed that Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett, would be leaving the show indefinitely. Exclusive: Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger break down 'rough' episode 15. Her character made the decision to move to Portland to be...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
106.9 KROC

Banned Baby Names in Minnesota and the US

Picking a name for your child is an important decision that requires a lot of thought. Do you go with a timeless name or something more unique? Will there be seven other kids in his/her class with the same name? Will other kids be able to easily rhyme the name with another word to tease them? If you’re naming them after a family member will other relatives be jealous?
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston Globe

Former WCVB anchor Natalie Jacobson to publish a memoir

Longtime WCVB news anchor Natalie Jacobson is publishing a memoir set to be released this spring. “Every Life A Story” is about Jacobson’s 40-year career in broadcast journalism, 35 of which she spent as a reporter and anchor on WCVB NewsCenter 5. The book will be released on May 2, and it is available for preorder.
BOSTON, MA
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
KAKE TV

Iowa man dies shielding wife in bathtub during tornado

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Madison County man's family says he died trying to protect his wife as a violent tornado shredded the couple's home. Rodney Clark laid on top of his wife, Judy, in the bathtub to try to shield her from the impact. A neighbor found the couple about 100 feet from their home in a pile of rubble.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
The State

Parents left sleeping 4-year-old in taxi after ride home from airport, MA police say

A 4-year-old boy was sound asleep in a taxi when his parents accidentally left him there after a ride home from an airport in Boston, police in Massachusetts say. The taxi driver who dropped the family off was unaware the child was in the back seat and parked the vehicle in a lot before heading home, also leaving him the night of March 2, WHDH reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FanSided

Why did Pelham leave Chicago Fire?

Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) was an enigmatic character. We weren’t quite sure what to make of him when he first appeared, and it seemed like the rest of Firehouse 51 didn’t know either. He was given a hard time by those who missed Casey (Jesse Spencer), and forced...
TV SERIES
CBS Minnesota

‘I Was Just Appalled’: Family Drives Cross-Country To Return Home After Canceled Sun Country Flight

Originally published March 17 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-hour road trip across half the country wasn’t part of the travel itinerary for Nancy Dolter’s family, but it was their way out of Florida after being stranded in in Tampa when their Sun Country flight got cancelled within hours of departure. They received an email of cancellation at 5:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. flight on Monday, Dolter said, and she couldn’t get a hold of customer service as they scrambled for a solution. Flights with other airlines didn’t have enough seats to accommodate her family of four. So they decided to drive from Florida...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

418K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy