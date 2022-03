Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld's mother-in-law is one of the more than one million people who have fled Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion. He revealed the moment his wife, Elena, found her mother after she crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland. The pair had a tearful reunion in Warsaw. “Just to let everybody know my mother-in-law crossed into … Poland about half an hour ago, so she’s in a car on her way to Warsaw to see her daughter, Elena,” Mr Gutfeld, co-host of "The Five," said during a segment. He played a clip of the...

