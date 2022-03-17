ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Calhoun Co. inmate accidently released, found an hour and a half later

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztGGw_0eiNYTPn00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An inmate was accidently released Thursday from the Calhoun County jail, authorities say. He has since been found.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Calhoun County Correctional Facility. An inmate, 38-year-old Ryan Ballinger, was supposed to be brought to the hospital on a PR bond release, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Instead, deputies say he was released into the bond lobby. He left and walked into Battle Creek.

The sheriff’s office said corrections staff realized he was missing immediately. After an extensive search — including false reports that he was seen in the Post Neighborhood — he was found around 2:30 p.m. on A Drive North between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads in Marshall Township.

He was taken back into custody without incident, deputies say.

Authorities say he was being held on assault less than murder, obstructing police and obstructing justice charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
County
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Correctional Facility#Calhoun Co#Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy