Calhoun Co. inmate accidently released, found an hour and a half later

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An inmate was accidently released Thursday from the Calhoun County jail, authorities say. He has since been found.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Calhoun County Correctional Facility. An inmate, 38-year-old Ryan Ballinger, was supposed to be brought to the hospital on a PR bond release, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Instead, deputies say he was released into the bond lobby. He left and walked into Battle Creek.

The sheriff’s office said corrections staff realized he was missing immediately. After an extensive search — including false reports that he was seen in the Post Neighborhood — he was found around 2:30 p.m. on A Drive North between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads in Marshall Township.

He was taken back into custody without incident, deputies say.

Authorities say he was being held on assault less than murder, obstructing police and obstructing justice charges.

