DENVER — A shooting in the Montclair neighborhood of Denver Wednesday sent a girl to the hospital with serious injuries, said Denver Police (DPD). Police said they responded to the shooting call at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 700-block of N. Quince St. DPD said they were not releasing the age of the girl, who is in serious condition.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO