Evansville officials discuss new homelessness plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development has spent all week updating the city’s homelessness plan for the first time since 2012.

Every day this week, officials have been discussing issues plaguing the homeless community. The group plans to use $2.7 million dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan to help bring more affordable housing options to the city.

The group is scheduled to meet again on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).