Latest numbers March 17
BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 110 active cases of the virus in the county.
29 of those cases are new.
There are 17 people in the county’s hospital systems.
The number of deaths is still 497.
