Broome County, NY

Latest numbers March 17

By Emily Venuti
 2 days ago

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 110 active cases of the virus in the county.

29 of those cases are new.

There are 17 people in the county’s hospital systems.

The number of deaths is still 497.

Missing hiker found dead in Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A hiker that recently went missing in Adirondacks has been found dead. According to New York State Police, on March 11 61-year-old Thomas A. Howard from Westport, Connecticut went hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba. He was reported missing on March 16 after he did not return […]
Vestal police department to launch new app

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Police Department is putting mental health first as it rolls out a new wellness app to personnel. The police department says that because police officers are exposed to traumatic events at a higher rate than most of the general population, it can become easier for them to develop mental health […]
DEC adopts new freshwater fishing regulations

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New fishing regulations will soon take effect for freshwater anglers in New York. On March 17, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos confirmed that the state has adopted new freshwater fishing regulations. According to Commissioner Seggos, the new regulations reflect input received from the angling community following […]
Lawmakers react to bail changes reportedly planned by Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul is planning to propose changes to bail reform, according to a report by the New York Post. The changes include adding discretion to detain criminals for more crimes, including repeat offenders. On Tuesday, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was asked about bail reform. “I think the Governor has been very […]
