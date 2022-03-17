ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

$8K reward offered for information in triple homicide last weekend

By Kelly Broderick
 2 days ago
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an award for information leading to the arrest of the shooter(s) who shot and killed three men in Baltimore over the weekend.

On March 12, just after 8 p.m., Darian Savoy, Jawan Hall and Timothy Brown Jr. were murdered in the 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers. If your tip to the hotline leads to an arrest and charges, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $8,000.

You can submit a tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Dwayne Coates
1d ago

everything ain't drug related could be female or an argument you never know until truth come out.

Public Safety
