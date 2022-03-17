ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Preppy Outfit Gets a Punk Twist in ’50s-Inspired Platform Loafers

By Jacorey Moon
 2 days ago

Gwyneth Paltrow goes grunge with her latest Instagram post. The “Iron Man” actress shared a photo on the social media platform today that showed the actress in a chic, put-together look to promote her G. Label clothing line.

For the outfit, the Goop founder went with a white button-up shirt from G. Label that featured smocked cuffs juxtaposed to a high neck that had snap placket detailing on the left shoulder for a neat finish. She tucked the top into a navy blue and ivory grid-print skirt, also from G. Label, that had an A-line shape and hidden seam pockets. It also had a knot sash belt that helped accentuate her attire. The top retails for $375 and the skirt for $475 .

To finish off everything, Paltrow threw on a pair of black Roger Vivier platform shoes. The “Viv” loafers had an oversized silver buckle on the front and height of approximately 1.5 inches. The shoes are made with patent leather and helped add ’50s-era punk inspiration. They’re available for $1,195 on Rogervivier.com .

As of late, Paltrow has showcased her ability to create statement-making outfits with ease. For example, she wore a rainbow sequin dress from Christopher John Rogers with blue velvet mules . Also, she has donned a red velvet suit with matching sandals for a sleek take on suiting for the Gucci Love Parade.

Paltrow has made a name for herself within fashion, having starred in campaigns for brands like Valentino, Lindex and Coach. She also has her own lifestyle brand, Goop, that offers everything from food recipes to travel to wellness tips, and of course, apparel. Her G. Label clothing brand brings luxury direct-to-consumers in stylish skirts, swimwear and shoes of various designs that feel modern and have Paltrow’s signature flair.

Click through the gallery to see Paltrow’s classic red carpet style through the years.

Pop on a pair of black platforms for a height-defying look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFLwa_0eiNW9je00
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Brenton Patent Leather Shoes, $60 (was $80) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnBcS_0eiNW9je00
CREDIT: Journeys

To Buy: Dr. Martens Bethan Platform Casual Shoe, $150 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DywcZ_0eiNW9je00
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's
To Buy: Sam Edelman Dandrea Slip On Tassel Loafer Flats, $105 (was $140) .

RELATED PEOPLE
Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

