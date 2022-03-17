ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Balenciaga’s Latest Collab With Crocs Takes Us Pool Side

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbH7o_0eiNW5Ck00

Click here to read the full article.

Balenciaga is teaming up once again with Crocs on a new style.

Called the Balenciaga Crocs Pool, the slide sandal is a take on the footwear brand’s Classic Bae Clog, which is defined by its rounded platform sole. The style, which retails for $565, is open-toed and backless, with a vented, mule-like upper and visibly stamped with a Balenciaga logo and the shoe’s size. It’s available in solid black, vivid green, white, yellow, and pink.

This is the latest collaboration to come from the two powerhouse labels. In 2017, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, now known as Demna, first unveiled the collaboration when he sent sky-high platform Crocs down the runway of its spring ’18 show in Paris. Called the “Foam,” the 10-centimeter embellished platform version of the Crocs Clog featured a chunky heel adorned with lavish Jibbitz Charms. The shoes were unveiled in yellow, pink, metallic and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKR6C_0eiNW5Ck00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The two companies have since teamed up on chunky rain-like boots and heeled mules . The latter style sent the internet on fire last year with its unconventional take on Crocs’ classic slip on silhouette which sees it perched atop a stiletto heel.

And in October , fans of the two collaborators saw a peek at the new “Hard” Crocs platform style with silver metal rivets and a Balenciaga nameplate on the front. The cyber goth aesthetic is a definite departure from previous iterations of the collab looks.

This newest drop is part of a long history of collaborations and celebrity moments for Crocs . From collabs with Justin Bieber, Diplo and Bad Bunny to red carpet moments from Elliot Page and celebrity co-signs by Nicki Minaj and Rosalia — is just an example of how the brand is maintaining momentum.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Demna Gvasalia
SHAPE

Even Shoppers with Wide Feet Say These Best-Selling Sneakers Are Comfortable 'Right Out of the Box'

People with wide feet know the sneaker struggle all too well: You see a hyped-up pair that promises comfort, breathability, and ultra-cushy goodness, but once you try them on, you can barely get your toes in. And while more brands are finally catching on and offering wider options of classic running shoes, these iterations don't seem to go on sale as often. That's why it's exciting to see that Amazon's best-selling pair of women's cross-training shoes from New Balance is discounted in all wide sizes right now.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Meet The 26-Year-Old Fashion Designer Who Designed A Custom Corset For Cardi B

Cierra Boyd talks sustainability in fashion, Cardi B, and more in an exclusive interview with ESSENCE GU. In 2018, fashion designer Cierra Boyd participated in a design competition in her native Ohio. One of the challenges? To not use fabric on a design. It was a head-scratcher, but once she came across footage of someone making a mask out of sneakers, a lightbulb went off. She was going to make a corset out of shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocs#Collab#The Balenciaga Crocs Pool
sneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High “Court Purple” Appears For Women

The Nike Dunk High is having more than a moment. Thanks to high-profile co-signs, playful Nike SB collaborations and its similarity to the ever-coveted Air Jordan 1, the shoe has transcended sport and become a fashion and cultural icon. Taking a break from the dozens of multi-color ensemble that it’s...
APPAREL
NYLON

Dua Lipa Wore A Printed Mini Skirt With Thigh-High Feathered Boots

Have you heard or, better yet, seen? Mini skirts are everywhere right now. From the Fall 2022 runways to celebrity outfits, the tiny silhouette is a massive trend, and the latest famous face to try on the look is Dua Lipa. The pop star took a break from her Future Nostalgia tour to stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a designer couture ensemble that just made its debut, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Elle

We Can't Stop Staring At Gigi Hadid’s Overlined Lips

Gigi Hadid is the Queen of no make-up selfies. Just recently, she served up a super glowy makeup-free selfie in the sunshine and let’s not forget that no make-up bikini selfie. But when the model decides to rock a super glamorous make-up look, she does it well. In a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

These $15 Levi's Jeans Have 46,194 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams knows how to create an effortlessly casual, sporty ensemble. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted arriving at her hotel Friday in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on. Williams wore a black and red bodycon dress that featured red floral prints and a sleeveless design for a casual flair. The dress was semi-sheer and showed the continuing fabric underneath the outer layer. Williams kept her accessories simple, carrying an Off-White shopping bag...
APPAREL
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
People

Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Rocks Flared Jeans & Converse Sneakers While Out In NYC – Photo

Suri Cruise may be young but she has style as she rocked a green puffy jacket and matching mask along with her flared jeans and Converse sneakers. Suri Cruise, 15, is growing up fast and looking more like her mom Katie Holmes each day! Suri looked adorable in a green puffy jacket and flared jeans. She completed her outfit with a pair of blue Converse sneakers and an olive face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a quick glance, one could definitely mistake her for her mom as her long light brown hair flowed as she walked.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy