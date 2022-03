PORTLAND, Maine — Conservation organizations in Maine said they have preserved more than 20,000 acres in the western part of the state. The Forest Society of Maine said it holds a conservation easement on 15,000 acres of forests, and Northeast Wilderness Trust now owns 6,045 acres of watershed and high elevation habitat. The society said Tuesday the forestlands are in the area of Grafton Township, Maine.

