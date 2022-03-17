ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AP source: Mayfield requests trade after Browns chase Watson

By TOM WITHERS
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRaaj_0eiNVQRj00
Browns Moves Football FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches teammates warm up for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. Knowing he's probably done with the Browns, Mayfield posted a long note on social media, thanking Cleveland and its fans for embracing him and his wife, Emily.(AP Photo/David Richard, File) (David Richard)

Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland immediately. The Browns aren't willing to let him go just yet.

And once again, a team with endless quarterback issues is dealing with another major mess.

Mayfield requested to be traded by the Browns on Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit of controversial Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, two people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Mayfield asked to be dealt shortly after the Browns were told by Watson and his representatives that the three-time Pro Bowler wasn't waiving his no-trade clause to come to Cleveland, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The team, in turn, denied Mayfield's demand, said one person with knowledge of the Browns' decision.

It's a stunning descent for Mayfield, who just 15 months ago led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years and first postseason win since 1994.

The Browns' strong interest in Watson angered Mayfield, who is coming off a rough 2021 season followed by shoulder surgery in January. The overtures toward one of the NFL's top QBs appears to have ended Mayfield's tumultuous four-year run in Cleveland.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN. “The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

Led by Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam, the Browns sent a delegation to Houston on Tuesday and made a presentation hoping to entice Watson, who became a potential option for them after a grand jury declined to indict him last week on sexual misconduct claims brought by 22 women.

Watson is also being pursed by Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina.

The Browns' trip triggered a strong reaction from Mayfield. He ended his social media hiatus by posting what read like a goodbye letter on Twitter and Instagram, expressing disappointment and confusion over the situation.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process," Mayfield wrote. "I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process.

“I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap."

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018, is under contract for one more season at $18.8 million, the final year of his rookie deal. He's been eligible for a long-term extension, but the Browns haven't offered one.

The team seems willing to rectify the current situation with Mayfield. But that looks like a formidable challenge now that Cleveland has shown it doesn't believe Mayfield is the one to take it to the top of the AFC.

Because he's under contractual control, Mayfield can't go anywhere unless he doesn't want to play.

It wasn't long ago the Browns appeared to have finally moved on from drama that has plagued the organization for years. But the rift with Mayfield is at the least a public relations headache, if not a setback.

While there are no current plans to trade Mayfield, it's possible the Browns will be approached by other teams interested in the 26-year-old. Indianapolis and Seattle could both be landing spots for the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, who is 30-31 as an NFL starter.

If Mayfield is dealt, Cleveland would need a starting quarterback and could explore trades for San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Green Bay’s Jordan Love. There's also a free-agent market to consider with Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston among the current QBs looking for a new team.

There's also the draft. Cleveland has the No. 13 pick and could use it to select a prospect to groom as its future starter or sit behind an established veteran.

The Browns have a plan.

At the moment, Mayfield isn't part of it.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Marcus Mariota
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#Pro Bowler#Espn
Cleveland.com

Social media reacts to the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A day after reports came out that the Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson, the Browns acquired the embattled Texans quarterback on Friday. The deal has the Browns sending three first-round picks as part of the package, and they also signed him to a five-year deal worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll vocal on Colin Kaepernick’s comeback bid

Colin Kaepernick’s bid to return to the NFL is now in full swing. It’s been over five years since the 34-year-old took the field but despite his lengthy hiatus, the former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback is doing everything he can to come back and play the game he loves. Right now, his chance might come with the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns reportedly discussing Baker Mayfield trade with Colts

Deshaun Watson has touched down in Cleveland, effectively marking the end of the Baker Mayfield era. Mayfield may not have to travel far for his next NFL stop, however. Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported on Friday that the Browns are having discussions with the Indianapolis Colts about a possible Mayfield trade. The Colts are looking for a new starting quarterback after dealing Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.
NFL
WGAU

Stafford gets contract extension through 2026 with Rams

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Insider Has Update On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Trade Market

The San Francisco 49ers might be stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo for another year. A few weeks ago Jimmy G was one of the top quarterback options on the market. However, quarterback-needy teams have gone in different directions. The Deshaun Watson trade was expected to be the momentum the Niners needed...
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
57K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy