Cass County, IA

Tracey J Marshall files papers for Cass County Treasurer

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office says Tracey J Marshall has officially filed papers for Cass County Treasurer.

Tracey J Marshall is currently finishing her fifth term as County Treasurer. Tracey has received the Chancellor’s Certificate in Public Administration: Government Finance Professional from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. In 2018/2019 she was the President of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers. She is now the current vice president of the Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association (ISCTA) where she is currently working on legislation. She is a member of ISAC, ISCTA, NACCTFO, and NACo.

The filing deadline for County offices is March 25th.

