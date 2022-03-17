Man fatally shot while inside vehicle in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Mark Street.

When officers arrived at approximately 5:10 p.m. — they found an adult male seated in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

According to police, the victim was approached while inside the vehicle by an unknown person (s) when shots were fired into the vehicle, striking and ultimately killing the victim.

At this time the Solano County Coroner’s Office is not releasing the victim’s identity pending confirmation and notifying the next of kin.

The case is still ongoing — anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.

This is the City of Vallejo’s 7th homicide of 2022.

