ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Man fatally shot while inside vehicle in Vallejo

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEpIZ_0eiNU2U900

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Mark Street.

When officers arrived at approximately 5:10 p.m. — they found an adult male seated in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

According to police, the victim was approached while inside the vehicle by an unknown person (s) when shots were fired into the vehicle, striking and ultimately killing the victim.

At this time the Solano County Coroner’s Office is not releasing the victim’s identity pending confirmation and notifying the next of kin.

The case is still ongoing — anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.

This is the City of Vallejo’s 7th homicide of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

1 dead after escalated conflict turns into shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a call Tuesday evening near 4000 block of Lindenwood St. to deescalate a problem, officials said. A disturbance occurred between both parties and escalated into a shooting before officers arrived. A 34-year-old was shot on scene by the suspect. The suspect called the police dispatch and said he […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrests made for year old homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department announced five arrests were made in a homicide that occurred Dec. 6, 2020, Saturday morning. On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 , police responded to a shooting on 25000 block of Eldredge Avenue. Officers found four adult victims suffering from gunshot injuries. One victim, 19-year-old Ashley Sandoval died […]
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Jose pedestrian hit in early March dies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A pedestrian who was critically injured in a traffic collision on March 2 in San Jose died Thursday, police said. On March 2 at 5:34 a.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the area of Alum Rock Avenue and Interstate Highway 680 on a report of a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

More than $800 worth of merchandise stolen at Petaluma store

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — An unknown suspect shoplifted multiple high-priced power tools at a Friedman’s Home Improvement store in Petaluma Thursday afternoon, officials say. The tools were priced over $800. The suspect was captured on store surveillance cameras. The video shows a suspect who is described a 40-year-old Hispanic male with a large build, according […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in Nishita killing to be arraigned

(KRON) – One of the suspects accused of killing former police officer and KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita will be arraigned this morning. Oakland police say three men killed Nishita on November 24 in downtown Oakland while he was guarding one of our crews. Shadihia Mitchell will go before a judge today. The other suspect, […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vallejo Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

1 arrested in possession of bomb making materials

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A 27-year-old male was arrested Friday afternoon for possessing explosive device materials, officials say. The incident happened at 300 block of Longbrook Way around 3:00 p.m. Pleasant Hill and Clayton Police Department investigated a series of vandalisms in the area. The investigation lead to officers locating and identifying the suspect. […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Murder suspect makes court appearance in Kevin Nishita case

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The man who Oakland police say shot and killed KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita made an appearance in court Friday. He is one of three men charged with Kevin’s murder. He was killed in November while protecting a KRON4 news crew in Oakland. Joined by her daughter, Kevin Nishita’s widow, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland firefighters respond to vegetation fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a two-alarm vegetation fire Saturday morning near Joaquin Miller park and the Sequoia Arena. The incident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to put out the fire. The Oakland Fire Department tweeted an update around 10:54 a.m. stating that the fire has […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man sentenced in California kidnap once called hoax

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A man who sexually assaulted a Northern California woman who was kidnapped from her home in what police initially thought was a hoax was sentenced Friday to 31 years in state prison on Friday, prosecutors said. Matthew Muller, who already is serving a 40-year sentence for federal crimes, was sentenced in […]
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Plea of Nishita murder suspect postponed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shadihia Mitchell, who was charged with murder in the killing of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita, was granted a three-week continuance before having to ender a plea, according to a KRON4 reporter who was present in court Friday. The new time will be April 15 at 9 a.m. in Department 702 […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies after crashing into light pole

(BCN) – A woman died Wednesday evening in San Jose after her vehicle crashed into a light pole, marking the city’s 20th fatal traffic collision this year, police said. At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to East Santa Clara and North 11th streets on reports of a solo vehicle crash. Officers located a woman who had […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SFPOA talks gang enhancement reforms in Nishita murder

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After learning the identities of the three suspects charged for the murder of Kevin Nishita, and their alleged ties to a San Francisco gang, the San Francisco Police Officers Association tweeted that throwing out gang enhancement penalties was a mistake. The public defender’s office views it differently.  Acting president of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fire reported inside 50,000-square-foot structure in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — A structure fire was reported in Campbell Friday morning, Santa Clara County fire officials said. The fire happened around 10:05 a.m. on Knowles Drive where fire crews are in “defense mode” — meaning they are combating the fire from outside of the building. Officials said the fire is four alarms burning […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy