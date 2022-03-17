NBA Thursday prop bets: Can Saddiq Bey get hot?

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is an attractive target for a big game on Thursday night. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

There's only NBA game on Thursday night with the start of March Madness, but I still think this one game has value for prop betting.

The game is the Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic — certainly not a battle between two of the best teams.

However, we're not on the hunt for two quality teams; we're looking for prop opportunity, and that very much exists in this game.

Target the Orlando defense

The Magic have struggled guarding the perimeter all season. Yes, you likely saw this coming. I'm going to continue targeting three-point props.

On the season, Orlando is giving up the sixth-most threes per game and is allowing opponents to shoot 36.4% from deep, the fourth-most generous mark in the NBA.

Those numbers make the Detroit side very enticing for long-range bets, and there is one player we'll be going back to despite him missing the last time we featured him.

Saddiq Bey

Let me preface this by saying Saddiq Bey has not made more than two three-pointers in five straight games.

On an efficiency standard, he's not doing his part. In three games against Orlando, he's gone over his 2.5 line only once.

All right, the bad news has been brought to your attention, and it's a viable concern. Still, there's something that makes Bey such an attractive target for a big game on Thursday night.

Volume.

Bey is chucking up a ton of threes. He went 1-of-9 last game, which was both discouraging and incredibly encouraging.

The shots are there, he just needs to get the ball in the hoop.

In his past nine games, Bey has attempted more than six three-pointers seven times. He's averaging the most attempts on this team, and in an opportune matchup, he gives us the best value.

Betting options:

3+ threes (-168 FanDuel)

4+ threes (+156)

5+ threes (+390)

I'm not saying that laddering Bey's threes is the right choice, I'm just letting you know the odds you can find for him to get hot tonight. I'm willing to put a few bucks on 4+ threes at those odds.

Good luck!