Op-Ed by Marc A. Lucca, President of Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. For months we have read mistruths about Aqua’s interest in purchasing Chester Water Authority. False claims that Aqua would close the Octoraro Reservoir, claims we wouldn’t extend similar jobs to current CWA employees or that they would be forced to relocate and many other complete fabrications that we’ve proven to be inaccurate. Instead of making up mistruths about what Aqua would do to CWA if the sale went through, many of us wish they would answer questions we’ve been asking—like, for instance, whatever happened to the CWA-24?

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO