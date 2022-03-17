ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old driving truck that killed nine people in Texas crash

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

HOBBS, N.M. [AP] — National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday that a 13-year-old child was driving the pickup truck that hit a van head-on in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach.

The truck’s left front tire, which was also a spare tire, also blew out before impact, according to Landsberg.

(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

In Texas, one must be 14 to start taking classes for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with an instructor or licensed adult in the car. A 13-year-old driving would be breaking the law, said Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, “this was clearly a high-speed collision,” Landsberg said according to The Associated Press.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

HOBBS, N.M. [AP] — Authorities are trying to find out why a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a darkened, two-lane West Texas highway before smashing head-on with a van, killing nine people including six New Mexico college students and a golf coach, as well as a 13-year-old boy.

The University of the Southwest students were returning from a golf tournament, AP reported. Also killed in the crash was a man in the pickup truck with the boy. Two Canadian students were hospitalized in critical condition.

The golf teams were traveling in a 2017 Ford Transit van that was towing a box trailer when it collided with the truck. Both vehicles then burst into flames, according to NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss.

The two vehicles collided on a two-lane asphalt highway where the speed limit is 75 mph.

