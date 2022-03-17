Law office offers sober rides for St. Patrick’s Day

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cottrell Law Office in Rogers is offering St. Patrick’s Day revelers reimbursement for a free sober holiday ride.

According to a press release, the firm will offer reimbursement up to $25 for riders in Rogers that take advantage of the offer to take a taxi or use a ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft. Riders must pay upfront and will be reimbursed via PayPal.

The following terms and conditions apply to the offer:

Rides must be taken within Rogers, AR (or Joplin, MO) on the eligible holiday.

Rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on the day of the holiday and 10 a.m. the following morning.

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limit one reimbursement per household.

Maximum reimbursement value of $25.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 100 submissions

To get reimbursed, you must send your receipt, a photocopy of a valid driver’s license, and a PayPal associated email address within 7 days of the eligible holiday to:

Free Sober Holiday Rides

Cottrell Law Office

117 South 2nd St

Rogers, AR 72756

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.