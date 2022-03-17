ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Law office offers sober rides for St. Patrick’s Day

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cottrell Law Office in Rogers is offering St. Patrick’s Day revelers reimbursement for a free sober holiday ride.

‘Drive sober or get pulled over’ this St. Patty’s Day

According to a press release, the firm will offer reimbursement up to $25 for riders in Rogers that take advantage of the offer to take a taxi or use a ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft. Riders must pay upfront and will be reimbursed via PayPal.

The following terms and conditions apply to the offer:

  • Rides must be taken within Rogers, AR (or Joplin, MO) on the eligible holiday.
  • Rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on the day of the holiday and 10 a.m. the following morning.
  • You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).
  • Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.
  • Limit one reimbursement per household.
  • Maximum reimbursement value of $25.
  • Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 100 submissions

To get reimbursed, you must send your receipt, a photocopy of a valid driver’s license, and a PayPal associated email address within 7 days of the eligible holiday to:

Free Sober Holiday Rides
Cottrell Law Office
117 South 2nd St
Rogers, AR 72756

