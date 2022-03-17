BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY by Stephen Adly Guirgis

LA Marathon: It's one of the country's most esteemed, storied, and big-of-scale 26.2-milers, and thousands of participants will move from Dodger Stadium to Century City on a cool Sunday morning, and the first day of spring. As is tradition, there will be plenty of festive happenings around the finish line, and the cheer stations are a major and majorly uplifting element, too (look for the Hirshberg Foundation's Purple People Party cheer station at mile 21, where it will be raising awareness about pancreatic cancer research). For the route and all the details you need, hoof it over here.
Comments / 0