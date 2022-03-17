New Rugby Team Taking Shape At L-P

Troy track and field coaches saw a strong turnout at the team’s first practice last week. Fourteen-year head coach Neil Newton and assistant coach Jeff Hawk, himself a 12-year veteran of the program, welcomed 16 athletes to their first practice on March 14. “That’s a good number,” Newton said....
Occasionally, when the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team shoots around, two basketballs will get stuck in the net. At that point, the Mustangs have a tradition of trying to see how many basketballs they can pile into the net at one time. Before Camryn Dirkes arrived, the team...
GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Granite Bay Rugby is officially the number one rugby team in the country.
The club is comprised of high school rugby players from across Placer County and has garnered a 5-0 record for the 2022 season.
“We knew this was the team to make a run for nationals,” says team Captain Jeremy Harmer, who will help lead the way.
In May, Granite Bay Rugby will head to Indiana for the national championships.
“We understand we’re representing Placer County and we hope we make them proud,” says Granite Bay Rugby Director Chris Miller, who coached the team through a pandemic.
Miller added,...
10-year-old football prodigy Blaze Ingram is one of the fastest Pop Warner players you'll see. In this episode of "I Could Do That" presented by Whistle, he proves just how fast he is while running through NFL Combine drills. You might recognize Ingram from a previous episode of "No Days...
Springfield, MO (KFVS) -The New Madrid County Central boys basketball team defeated Pembroke Hill Saturday in Springfield 64-51 to claim 3rd place in Class 4. New Madrid County Central is coached by Hall-of-Fame coach Lennies McFerren.
Hafþór Björnsson has defeated Eddie Hall via unanimous decision in their long-awaited boxing match. The 'heaviest fight in boxing history' finally went down after years of waiting, with Björnsson getting the last laugh. Both fighters started quite nervous out in Dubai as they attempted to figure...
The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
(Storm Lake) The Nodaway Valley boys and girls track teams were among squads in action on Saturday at Buena Vista’s Indoor Meet. For the girls, Maddax DeVault won the 60M Hurdles and Annika Nelson was 6th. Maddie Fry, Olivia Laughery, Annika Nelson, and Maddax DeVault won the Shuttle Hurdle Relay. Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery, Maddax DeVault, and Annika Nelson teamed up to place 2nd in the 4X400. DeVault was the 400 Meter Dash runner-up in 1:01.39. Abby Engles took 4th in the 400. Maddie Fry and Maddie Weston went 3-6 in the 200. A 4th place 4X200 was made up of Grace Britten, Abby Engles, Maddie Fry, and Annika Nelson. Fry was 4th in the Long Jump. Placing 5th in the 1500 was Jazz Christensen. Jorja Holliday was 6th in the Shot Put. The Distance Medley ran 7th with Maddie Weston, Alena Rechtenbaugh, Olivia Laughery, and Jazz Christensen.
PALM HARBOR — Sitting three strokes out of the lead, Justin Thomas and defending Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns were where they wanted to be heading into the final round of play. Thomas shot 5-under 66 on Saturday to tie for third at 15-under 198 with Burns (67). “I...
Warriors center James Wiseman has suffered another setback in his return from a right knee injury, Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater of The Athletic report. Wiseman is experiencing swelling in his knee and won’t play for the team’s G League affiliate on Sunday. Thompson and Slater caution...
It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
Comments / 0