ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfVdo_0eiNSrBr00
Jamal Rose (left) and DaShonna Rose. Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney's Office

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns.

Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17.

Jamal Rose was additionally charged with a felony firearms offense.

The arrests are the result of a month-long investigation by the Delaware County Drug Task Force, in collaboration with the Folcroft and Glenolden Police Departments, they said.

When authorities arrived at the couple's Grant Road home to arrest Jamal Rose on Monday, March 14, he was found with cocaine, marijuana, cash, a phone, and a folding knife, they said.

A subsequent warranted search of the couple's home -- where DaShonna Rose was present -- turned up the following:

  • One Smith and Wesson M&P Shield, plus ammunition;
  • One Taurus 709 Slim 9mm, plus 50 rounds of ammunition;
  • One Kel-tec P11, 9mm Lugar, plus ammunition;
  • Cocaine
  • Marijuana
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • More than $25,000 in cash

Authorities did not specify the quantity of drugs recovered.

Jamal Rose was arraigned and his bail was set at 10 percent of $250,000, while his wife's bail was set at $150,000 cash.

The pair were subsequently remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. A dual preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 30.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 48

DCHDC
1d ago

great catch, be safe out there and catch alot more here in Delaware and the one's bringing it into our state

Reply
8
Smokey420
17h ago

So how much did the drug task force skim off the top and not turn in??? Drug task force here in Cumberland Co. PA. are real good at that....Lancaster Co. too...They love it

Reply(1)
3
Jamar Lacey
1d ago

hope they don't have kids they the ones really suffer

Reply
16
Related
Daily Voice

Chappaqua Man Convicted Of Gunpoint Robbery Of 100+ Kilos Of Cocaine

A Northern Westchester man has been convicted of a gunpoint robbery of more than 100 kilograms of cocaine and smuggling a firearm and other contraband into a New York correctional facility with his wife, federal authorities announced. US Attorney Damian Williams unsealed four-count superseding information charging Chappaqua resident Deejay Williams,...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenolden, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Home, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Party Host Where 3 Were Killed Admits To Gun Possession Charge: Prosecutor

The host of a party where three people were killed and 11 wounded in Cumberland County has pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge, authorities said. Darrell M. Dawkins, 31, was not accused of firing a gun during the May 22, 2021, mass shooting in Fairfield Township, but a handgun was found in the trunk of his car afterward, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Child Riding Bike Crashes Into Ambulance In Montgomery County, Police Say

A child riding a bike was injured after crashing into an ambulance in Montgomery County on Friday, March 18, authorities confirmed. An ambulance heading to a 911 call said the 12-year-old bicyclist "entered the road unsafely," and struck the passenger side of the vehicle in the 4000 block of West Skippack Pike in Skippack Township around 3:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#Delco#Drug Trafficking#Cocaine#Folcroft#Wesson M P Shield#Kel Tec P11
Daily Voice

Stamford Man Nabbed On Gun Charges Being Investigated For Shootings

A Fairfield County man arrested on multiple gun charges is being investigated for possible ties to two shootings that injured two innocent bystanders. John Spencer, age 27, was arrested in Stamford around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, March 17, after a raid on his apartment by the Narcotics and Organized Crime following a weeks-long investigation, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Two Teens Arrested Trespassing At Yorktown High School

A pair of teenagers are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an area high school and resisting arrest when approached by investigators in Northern Westchester. The two 14-year-old boys from Peekskill were busted by a Yorktown High School resource officer on Thursday, March 17 after they were caught by a staff member loitering on campus without authorization, according to Yorktown Police.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Man Charged In Kidnapping, Carjacking

A Fairfield County man already in jail on other offenses was charged in connection with an alleged carjacking and kidnapping that took place last year. The incident took place when on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, when a man was walking from the Pleasant Moments gentleman's club in Bridgeport to his Dodge Ram pickup when several people walked up to him, armed with guns, Bridgeport Detective Martin Heanue said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

PA Man Who Assaulted Teen Sought By Police After Escaping House Arrest

A man who assaulted a 16-year-old is being sought by police after he escaped from house arrest, according to a release by the police. Chambersburg police are asking the public for help locating Elijah Pough Jr., 46, originally of Steelton, who escaped from GPS monitored house arrest in Chambersburg on Thursday, Mar. 17, according to a release by the police department.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
236K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy