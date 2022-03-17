DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

Jamal Rose (left) and DaShonna Rose. Photo Credit: Delaware County District Attorney's Office

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns.

Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17.

Jamal Rose was additionally charged with a felony firearms offense.

The arrests are the result of a month-long investigation by the Delaware County Drug Task Force, in collaboration with the Folcroft and Glenolden Police Departments, they said.

When authorities arrived at the couple's Grant Road home to arrest Jamal Rose on Monday, March 14, he was found with cocaine, marijuana, cash, a phone, and a folding knife, they said.

A subsequent warranted search of the couple's home -- where DaShonna Rose was present -- turned up the following:

One Smith and Wesson M&P Shield, plus ammunition;

One Taurus 709 Slim 9mm, plus 50 rounds of ammunition;

One Kel-tec P11, 9mm Lugar, plus ammunition;

Cocaine

Marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

More than $25,000 in cash

Authorities did not specify the quantity of drugs recovered.

Jamal Rose was arraigned and his bail was set at 10 percent of $250,000, while his wife's bail was set at $150,000 cash.

The pair were subsequently remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. A dual preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 30.

