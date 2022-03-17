CBS' Early Edition Reboot Pilot Casts Alice Eve as the New Kyle Chandler

Click here to read the full article.

If Alice Eve didn’t already have a newspaper subscription, she does now! The Belgravia actress has been tapped to lead the pilot of CBS’ gender-swapped Early Edition reboot , our sister site Deadline reports.

For the uninitiated, the original Early Edition starred a pre- Friday Night Lights Kyle Chandler as Gary Hobson, a man who mysteriously received each Chicago Sun-Times newspaper the day before it was published, and used the knowledge he received to prevent terrible events from taking place.

The new Early Edition hails from Hawaii Five-0 and Zoo scribe Melissa Glenn, and original series EPs DeVon Franklin and Bob Brush, and centers on “an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today, [then] finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it,” per the pilot’s official logline.

That “uncompromising journalist” happens to be Eve’s character, Beth, an executive producer at local Seattle TV news station KSEA. Journalism has been a passion of Beth’s since she was a little girl, and she’s “very focused on getting the story no matter what, which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll,” according to her official character description.

Additional series regulars include Jay Ali ( Magnum P.I. ) as Anthony, Beth’s news director; Charles Michael Davis ( The Originals , Younger ) as Derick, a cop-turned-soldier who now works as Beth’s “boyguard”; and Fiona Rene ( I Know What You Did Last Summer ) as Trina, Beth’s friend and a reporter at the station.

In addition to Belgravia , Eve’s small-screen credits include roles on Iron Fist , Entourage and Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s novel The Power .

Do you see yourself subscribing to CBS’ new Early Edition ? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the reboot below.