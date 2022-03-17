ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS' Early Edition Reboot Pilot Casts Alice Eve as the New Kyle Chandler

By Andy Swift
 2 days ago
If Alice Eve didn’t already have a newspaper subscription, she does now! The Belgravia actress has been tapped to lead the pilot of CBS’ gender-swapped Early Edition reboot , our sister site Deadline reports.

For the uninitiated, the original Early Edition starred a pre- Friday Night Lights Kyle Chandler as Gary Hobson, a man who mysteriously received each Chicago Sun-Times newspaper the day before it was published, and used the knowledge he received to prevent terrible events from taking place.

The new Early Edition hails from Hawaii Five-0 and Zoo scribe Melissa Glenn, and original series EPs DeVon Franklin and Bob Brush, and centers on “an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today, [then] finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it,” per the pilot’s official logline.

That “uncompromising journalist” happens to be Eve’s character, Beth, an executive producer at local Seattle TV news station KSEA. Journalism has been a passion of Beth’s since she was a little girl, and she’s “very focused on getting the story no matter what, which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll,” according to her official character description.

Additional series regulars include Jay Ali ( Magnum P.I. ) as Anthony, Beth’s news director; Charles Michael Davis ( The Originals , Younger ) as Derick, a cop-turned-soldier who now works as Beth’s “boyguard”; and Fiona Rene ( I Know What You Did Last Summer ) as Trina, Beth’s friend and a reporter at the station.

In addition to Belgravia , Eve’s small-screen credits include roles on Iron Fist , Entourage and Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s novel The Power .

Do you see yourself subscribing to CBS’ new Early Edition ? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the reboot below.

TVLine

True Detective Season 4 in the Works at HBO, With Barry Jenkins Set to EP

Click here to read the full article. True Detective is about to get a new case. HBO is developing a fourth season of the Emmy-winning crime anthology, our sister site Variety reports. Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad) will serve as an executive producer on Season 4, which is tentatively titled True Detective: Night Country. The season will reportedly have two female leads and be set in the Arctic, where night can last more than 24 hours. Issá Lopez is set to write the new season and direct the premiere. She will also serve as an EP along with Jenkins. Lopez...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’: Nanrisa Lee, Mason Alexander Park, Caitlin Bassett Join NBC Reboot Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Nanrisa Lee (Bosch), Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) and newcomer Caitlin Bassett are set as series regulars opposite Raymond Lee in NBC’s hourlong pilot Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi drama. Written and executive produced by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and executive produced by Martin Gero as well as Quantum Leap creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt, the follow-up series is set in present time. It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Skylar Astin Cast Opposite Geena Davis in CBS' Mother/Son Legal Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Skylar Astin is set to play Geena Davis’ offspring in CBS’ currently-untitled mother/son legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast (Wilfred), TVLine has learned. The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (played by Astin) who begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother Joan (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. Astin’s Todd has long been the “problem child” of his family, and “a disappointment to his super-achieving mom,” per the official character description. “A former private detective who...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Hungry': Ariel Winter Replaces Demi Lovato in NBC Comedy Pilot

Modern Family star Ariel Winter has boarded NBC's multi-camera comedy Hungry, replacing Demi Lovato, who'd been attached to the project for almost a year. Deadline exclusively reports that Winter's hiring comes days before the pilot is scheduled to shoot. With Winter's attachment, production will move forward this coming week. The project remained a high priority for NBC, which is why the network wasted no time in finding a replacement for Lovato, who will retain executive producer credit alongside their manager Scooter Braun. They dropped out, citing scheduling conflicts.
TV & VIDEOS
