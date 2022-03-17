Purdue NCAA press conference takeaways: North Texas loss, small ball, fresh opponent

MILWAUKEE - What we learned from Purdue’s press conference prior to Friday’s NCAA tournament first-round matchup against Yale at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Here are five takeaways:

North Texas loss

Last year’s setback in the first round of the NCAA tournament continues to linger around the program. The Boilermakers still refer to the loss and have used it as motivation most of the season but now is when those emotions begin.

Coach Matt Painter had his team watching that game throughout the offseason.

“We've watched film on that game pretty much all summer, and that was our drive and motivation in becoming a team that we were -- or that we are,” senior Trevion Williams said. “It still motivates us to this day.”

The goal now is to use that motivation to push Purdue into a deep NCAA tournament run compared to last year’s first-round knockout. The idea was both Painter’s and the players.

YALE PRESSER:Preparing for a dump truck, Swain's toughness

“Coach will pull us in the film room, and we'll watch a couple of clips,” Williams said. “I know when we started our first set of summer workouts, coach had us watching that film.

“In summer, you're like, ‘Well, the season's not here, so what are we watching film on?’ It made me wonder. The first thing he pulled out was the North Texas film.”

Painter admitted he doesn’t do it a lot, but felt it was necessary to “plant that seed” coming off a tough loss and how it happened.

“You always got to take your losses and use them and learn from them, and that's what we were trying to do,” Painter said. “I think that's important for us to really hold on to is just the efficiency of the game and playing the game the right way because there's a handful of those possessions we’d really like to have back.”

New teams

Since the Jan. 3 loss to Wisconsin, Purdue has played 21 consecutive games against Big Ten competition. The Boilermakers are looking forward to seeing different personnel outside of the conference where there’s plenty of extensive scouting and preparation.

TWO STARS:Impact on Purdue program intertwine Robinson, Ivey

“In the Big Ten, most teams have been playing the same style of basketball for like 30 years now, so everyone knows exactly how each other plays,” sophomore center Zach Edey said. “Getting out of that and teams have to play us on a two-or three-day scout, it's going to be a lot different.

“There's going to be a lot more things to help because people don't have all that time to prepare for us. I'm looking forward to getting that fresh feel that we had at the beginning of the season before we started the Big Ten play.”

Dual tournaments

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is in Milwaukee. His mom, Neile, is in Oklahoma preparing the Notre Dame women’s basketball team for its first-round game against Massachusetts.

“I don't want to see her - I want to see her go far, so I don't want to see her in the stands, and I know she doesn't want to see me in the stands,” Jaden Ivey said.

“I know she's going to be rooting for me, and I'm going to be rooting for her. I'm just so blessed to be here, and I know she's super excited to get her journey started, too.”

Different environment

Last year’s NCAA tournament was held in Indianapolis but under a controlled environment due to COVID-19.

The restrictions put on players and the traveling party were tight and there wasn’t a lot of freedom to move around.

GAME PREVIEW:Players to watch, keys, prediction in NCAA tournament

“It feels normal. I get to go out of my room finally,” Ivey said. “Last year, I couldn't even step foot out of my room. Once we get open practice started, I'll start to feel like real March Madness.”

Small ball

It’s difficult for most teams to match Purdue’s size, but Yale has a significant challenge in dealing with Edey and Williams. The Boilermakers also have to adjust to small defenders around them but will need to play defense against perimeter players.

“It's a little tougher because you’ve got to worry about guys flopping,” Williams said. “It just teaches you to be physical with everybody. I would say with the smaller guys, it's different. You've got to worry that we're so big, and those little guys get under us.

“They try to get into us, take our ball. I would say it's tougher with the little guy, whereas with a big dude, you can kind of bang a little bit and be as physical as you want.”

Edey said it’s important to have plenty of awareness compared to battling a traditional center.

“They'll tell their guys to set up some fouls, so you have to really watch what you're doing with your arms,” Edey said. “Even when you do nothing wrong, they just fall over, and you get the foul anyway just because they're smaller.

“It’s just a different game. It’s easier to get to the post position. It’s easier to back them down. But you just have to worry about a completely different game when you're playing a small guy.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc