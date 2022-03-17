ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq Lawson becomes the 5th free agent defensive lineman signed by Bills

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are holding a reunion or sorts this week.

On the heels of re-signing Jordan Phillips to a one-year deal, they are also bringing back Shaq Lawson on a one-year deal.

Lawson, who former coach Rex Ryan and general manager Doug Whaley selected with the 19th pick of the first round in the 2016 NFL Draft, is returning to the Bills after two years away, same as Phillips.

Earlier this week, Lawson tweeted that he was “trying to come back home. I miss y’all boys, it been long two years.”

And now, it’s a reality. Lawson joins a defensive line that is undergoing an overhaul this week the likes of which we’ve never seen.

Lawson and Phillips join Von Miller, DaQuan Jones, and Tim Settle as free agent signings, leaving no doubt that coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane were dead serious when they said they need more from their defensive line in 2022.

Lawson played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Bills. McDermott and Beane — who came to Buffalo in 2017 — decided against offering Lawson the fifth-year option on his original four-year first-round rookie contract, so he hit unrestricted free agency in 2020.

Lawson recorded 16.5 sacks and 108 tackles in Buffalo, forced five fumbles and batted down 10 passes, but since leaving, it has been quite a whirlwind, and his production has dipped.

AFC East rival Miami signed Lawson to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20.8 million fully guaranteed, but he lasted just one season with the Dolphins. He started only seven of 14 games and produced four sacks and 32 tackles.

Miami traded Lawson to the Texans at the start of the 2021 free agency signing period. Houston then shipped him to the Jets just before the start of the regular season and received only a sixth-round draft pick in return.

Again, it was a brief tenure in New York. He started just seven of 14 games and had only one sack and 23 tackles before the Jets released him on Jan. 8, the day before they played the Bills in the regular-season finale at Highmark Stadium.

At the time, there was some speculation among fans and media that the Bills should sign Lawson for the postseason, but that never came to be.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

