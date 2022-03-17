ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Chipmaker Intel details $150 million education investment

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwGmC_0eiNRyP900

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Chipmaker Intel has revealed new details about a $150 million investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally.

Intel bringing 20,000 jobs, innovation to Ohio

The update follows the company’s January announcement that it’s investing $20 billion to build a factory in central Ohio in an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips that power everything from phones to cars to home appliances.

The company said Thursday it’s investing $50 million each in Ohio and national semiconductor education initiatives. Intel said the U.S.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

National Science Foundation will provide a matching $50 million to advance research on semiconductor design and manufacturing across the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

The Princeton Economic Development Authority has re-branded

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One of Princeton’s departments will have a new look. The Princeton Economic Development Authority or PEDA has undergone a re-branding. Their new logo and website feature the colors orange and blue for the skies of Princeton. It was created through a partnership with Starry Eyes Media. The website’s goal is to establish […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Startup to bring electric battery factory to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ says it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to work at the factory. SPARKZ Founder and CEO […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK 13 News

How gas prices have changed in Huntington in the last week

Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory, dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, March 15, according to Brent Crude. Crude […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WOWK 13 News

How gas prices have changed in Charleston, West Virginia in the last week

Fas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory, dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, March 15, according to Brent Crude. Crude […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Manchin, leaders tout battery plant coming to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Programs to re-train West Virginia’s coal miners and reinvigorate the state’s suffering workforce have been proposed before. Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says many have been a disappointment because there were no jobs. But Manchin said that’s changing with a new electric battery plant coming to the state this year run […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Ap
WOWK 13 News

The City of Princeton installs new cell towers with 5G capabilities

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–5G will soon be available in one Mercer County city. The City of Princeton is looking towards the future. How? By installing new cell towers within city limits on existing utility poles. A $180,000 investment by Network Building and Consulting LLC is making this possible. Sam Lusk, the Director of the Princeton Economic […]
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Beshear vetoes bill revamping Kentucky jobless benefit rules

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill revamping Kentucky’s rules for jobless benefits. He calls it a “callous” measure that would spur more population losses in rural regions of Kentucky. The measure would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits. And it would tie the length of time recipients get […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio reports 2,195 new COVID-19 cases over past four days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,195 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days, the first week after daily reporting became weekly. These cases reflect Sunday afternoon through just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Ohio announced last week it would switch from daily to weekly reporting starting this week […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Battle over foster care reform not over in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some West Virginia lawmakers are hoping for a second chance in passing some needed foster care reforms. The bill died in the waning hours of the annual legislative session. This is simply one of those cases where the bill was right at the finish line with enough votes to pass but […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy