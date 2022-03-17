ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashton, WI

Scenic Bluffs received $1,000 Walmart grant

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScenic Bluffs Community Health Centers announced this week it had received a $1,000 Community Grant from the Sparta Walmart to support the purchase of child blood lead analyzing equipment and supplies. These funds will expand child blood lead analyzing services to Scenic Bluffs’ Norwalk Health Center, in addition to...

thecountyline.net

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Medical Clinic receives $79K grant

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic announced its receipt of a grant totaling $79,000 from the Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community. The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic (BIFMC) says that the grant will enhance its commitment to underserved populations in the Lowcountry who are uninsured and need health care. “We […]
CHARLESTON, SC
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cashton, WI
City
Norwalk, WI
City
Sparta, WI
bloomberglaw.com

Opioid Prescriber Sent Back to HHS to Fight Medicare Exclusion

HHS excluded nurse practitioner from Medicare after overdoses. Nurse said lengthy HHS appeals process would destroy practice. A nurse practitioner in western New York who was kicked out of the Medicare program over his opioid-prescribing practices must exhaust health department administrative appeals before taking the fight to court, a federal district court ruled Wednesday.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Best hospitals for patient experience in the South — 54 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the South using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines information...
HEALTH SERVICES
WSAW

Rural fire departments struggle to find volunteers

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve told you before about the staffing struggles that full-time fire departments are facing, but for area rural departments, they’re seeing similar issues. In some ways, it’s a challenge for them to meet demand. Rural Fire Departments mostly rely on volunteers to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Blood Test#Community Grant#The Sparta Walmart#Scenic Bluffs#Norwalk Health Center#The Cashton Health Center
beckershospitalreview.com

US government lets digital health company pay drug users to stay clean

A new legal opinion from the White House is allowing a company to pay people with drug addictions for staying clean, The Washington Post reported March 11. The harm-reduction technique — known as "contingency management" — provides repeated small payments for meeting recovery goals. Research has found the technique can significantly help people stay sober.
U.S. POLITICS
Brunswick News

The Many Faces of Health Care: A Humbling Experience

Camaraderie helps nurses fight the good fight. Sneak a peek behind the scenes of Southeast Georgia Health System’s 5 St. Simons Tower and you will see caring team members hustling to take care of sick patients. Each day they show up ready to help make a difference in the lives of many, despite the unknown. Although it is officially designated for stroke care, 5 St. Simons added COVID-19 patients as the case numbers grew. “We wish we could open the doors to our hallways to let the public see inside,” says Stephanie Womack, LPN. “The tears and the fear was shared throughout all of us, but there was no doubt we all had compassion for our patients and for each other. For the patients who lost their battle to COVID, we want their families to know they were not alone. We held their hands, we wiped their tears as we wiped our own, and we prayed for them as well as for you.”
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

10 prescription drugs Medicare spent most on in 2020: AARP

In 2020, Medicare spent the most on Eliquis, with more than 2.6 million Medicare Part D enrollees taking the blood thinner at a cost of nearly $10 billion, according to data released March 8 by AARP. The average list price for the 75 brand-name drugs Medicare spends the most on...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Walmart
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Almost Home Receives Grant from Spire

Tdowdy@almosthomestl.org - (314) 771-4663 ext. 415. St. Louis, MO – March 7, 2022 – Almost Home was awarded a $5,000 grant from Spire Inc. to support food and nutrition for teen mothers and their children participating in the Foundations to Success Program. The Foundations to Success Program at Almost Home provides young mothers in the St. Louis area with educational and career training, life skills and parenting classes, and mental health services, within the framework of a safe and stable environment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Derrick

Cooperstown library receives grant

Cooperstown Public Library has received an $8,000 grant from the Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations. The library used the money to update its children and young adult book collections.
COOPERSTOWN, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Six projects receive DNR wildlife viewing grants

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Grant projects announced recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will improve public opportunities to see and learn about native animals and plants statewide. The six proposals selected by the DNR Wildlife Resources Division as 2022 recipients in the Wildlife Viewing Grants Program range from coastal Georgia to Rutledge and Thomasville to Lavonia.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy