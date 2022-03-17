Scenic Bluffs received $1,000 Walmart grant

Camaraderie helps nurses fight the good fight. Sneak a peek behind the scenes of Southeast Georgia Health System’s 5 St. Simons Tower and you will see caring team members hustling to take care of sick patients. Each day they show up ready to help make a difference in the lives of many, despite the unknown. Although it is officially designated for stroke care, 5 St. Simons added COVID-19 patients as the case numbers grew. “We wish we could open the doors to our hallways to let the public see inside,” says Stephanie Womack, LPN. “The tears and the fear was shared throughout all of us, but there was no doubt we all had compassion for our patients and for each other. For the patients who lost their battle to COVID, we want their families to know they were not alone. We held their hands, we wiped their tears as we wiped our own, and we prayed for them as well as for you.”

