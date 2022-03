The Auburn Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes will square off on Sunday in the NCAA Round of 32, so pay attention — it doesn’t happen often. The two teams have only played each other twice: once in 1966 and once in 2001. The series is tied 1-1, and Sunday’s matchup will see one of them take the all-time series lead. It will be the first time both teams have met in the NCAA Tournament.

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO