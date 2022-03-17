6-year-old attacked at dog park; owner and dog flee

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — A dog attacked a 6-year-old at Sunset Dog Park in Las Vegas earlier this month. After the attack, the owner ran off with the dog.

Chloe Sunder was enjoying a March afternoon at the dog park with her grandma and aunt when the wolf hybrid-looking dog attacked.

“She started running toward the obstacle course and that is when the dog started to tackle her and thrash her …” said Chole’s aunt.

At first, they were unsure if the girl was bitten or not. “I was thinking he was a wolf, and he was really mean…,” the girl said.

The owner got her dog off the 6-year-old, but when she saw how badly Chloe was hurt, she took off, according to the victim’s family.

“I’m thinking maybe she’s putting the dog away so that we can exchange information or something like that because this is an emergency,” the aunt said.

A witness was able to briefly note down a Utah license plate number, and an ambulance took Chloe away.

“My daughter was screaming and crying. I have never seen her behave that way before,” said Chloe’s mother.

The mother said because there were no records of the dog, Chloe had to go through several rounds of rabies vaccines.

In the meantime, the family has a message for the owner of the dog.

“You are responsible for your animal especially when they are violent, and I can’t believe an adult would walk away from a child being injured like that,” the family said.

The family wants the dog owner to pay for their medical bills. THe victim will be going through her last round of rabies vaccine this weekend.

The dog owner is described as a blonde woman in her 40s, with a car with a Utah license plate. Clark County officials say Animal Control is also involved.

