Residents demanding action after dealing with bed bug infestation

A Florida mother was horrified last week when she arrived at her two-year-old’s day care centre to find the lights off, the doors locked and the child locked inside – crying and peeking out of a door window.Stephanie Martinez told NBC6 that the incident occurred last Wednesday at KinderCare Learning Centre in Plantation. “She was able to push a chair up to the door and call for my name, and that was the only reason I was able to see her,” Ms Martinez said, adding that the toddler was “super traumatised”.Crying herself in a phone call to emergency services...

KIDS ・ 27 DAYS AGO