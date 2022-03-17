ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Tiny protein variation has huge impact on all animals and plants

By Yale University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Yale and the University of Ottawa have shown how the tiniest biochemical variation in one protein is crucial for the replication and repair of DNA in all plants and animals, they report March 17 in the journal Science. The findings provide new insight into histones, a highly...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Study: Eating both plant and animal-based proteins can help control blood pressure

There is new research on how the protein in our diets can help protect us from high blood pressure that is linked to cardiovascular diseases. There is a link between salt and sodium consumption and high blood pressure, but your diet can affect your blood pressure in other ways. New research published in the American Heart Association Journey - Hypertension -- focused specifically on protein in our diet and how both variety and amount matter.
NUTRITION
Nature.com

Metabolism of a hybrid algal galactan by members of the human gut microbiome

Native porphyran is a hybrid of porphryan and agarose. As a common element of edible seaweed, this algal galactan is a frequent component of the human diet. Bacterial members of the human gut microbiota have acquired polysaccharide utilization loci (PULs) that enable the metabolism of porphyran or agarose. However, the molecular mechanisms that underlie the deconstruction and use of native porphyran remains incompletely defined. Here, we have studied two human gut bacteria, porphyranolytic Bacteroides plebeius and agarolytic Bacteroides uniformis, that target native porphyran. This reveals an exo-based cycle of porphyran depolymerization that incorporates a keystone sulfatase. In both PULs this cycle also works together with a PUL-encoded agarose depolymerizing machinery to synergistically reduce native porphyran to monosaccharides. This provides a framework for understanding the deconstruction of a hybrid algal galactan, and insight into the competitive and/or syntrophic relationship of gut microbiota members that target rare nutrients.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Reverse Aging and Extend Lifespan of Mice in a New Study

The aging process or cellular degeneration seemed to have stopped on mice that became the subject of a successful new anti-aging study on cellular rejuvenation therapy. Scientists were able to partially reverse the aging process and extend the lifespan of mice during their anti-aging experiment. The scientists used the method...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Replication#Plants And Animals#Protein#Yale University#The University Of Ottawa#Arabidopsis
Phys.org

Gene that promotes woody stem growth helps prevent dehydration in plants

"It was a discovery we did not expect," says Remko Offringa, professor of Plant developmental genetics. Today he publishes a new trait of a versatile gene in Current Biology: It makes the difference in plants between herbaceous and woody stem growth, a useful feature to prevent dehydration. Offringa and his...
WILDLIFE
Medical News Today

Probiotic gut bacteria may trigger tumor growth in pancreatic cancer

Researchers investigated the mechanisms behind immunosuppression and pancreatic tumor growth in the pancreatic cells of mice and humans. The researchers also found that treatments targeting a certain immune pathway may reduce tumor growth and amplify treatment effects. Preliminary clinical trials to test their findings in humans are underway. According to...
CANCER
Phys.org

Effects of ancient carbon releases suggest possible scenarios for future climate

A massive release of greenhouse gases, likely triggered by volcanic activity, caused a period of extreme global warming known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) about 56 million years ago. A new study now confirms that the PETM was preceded by a smaller episode of warming and ocean acidification caused by a shorter burst of carbon emissions.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Cannabis & Mushrooms Versus Colon Cancer: Cannabotech's Product Kills Over 90% Of Cancerous Colon Cells

An Israeli biotech company that develops medical products based on cannabis and fungal extracts, Cannabotech reported Tuesday cell model study results showing that its "Integrative-Colon" products killed over 90% of colon cancer cells. The Integrative-Colon products are based on a combination of several cannabinoids from the cannabis plant and various mushroom extracts.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Modeling human-animal interactions to show when animals should avoid humans

A team of researchers from the University of Exeter and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology has built a model to show where human-animal interactions are in the best interests of the animals. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes the factors they used to create their model.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New Cas9 model maps DNA cutting behavior for the first time

Researchers from the TU Delft have come up with a physical-based model that establishes a quantitative framework on how gene-editing with CRISPR-Cas9 works, and allows them to predict where, with what probability, and why targeting errors (off-targets) occur. This research, which has been published in Nature Communications, gives us a first detailed physical understanding of the mechanism behind the most important gene editing platform of today.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Collectors in the prehistoric world recycled old stone tools to preserve the memory of their ancestors

A first-of-its-kind study at Tel Aviv University asks what drove prehistoric humans to collect and recycle flint tools that had been made, used, and discarded by their predecessors. After examining flint tools from one layer at the 500,000-year-old prehistoric site of Revadim in the south of Israel's Coastal Plain, the researchers propose a novel explanation: prehistoric humans, just like us, were collectors by nature and culture. The study suggests that they had an emotional urge to collect old human-made artifacts, mostly as a means for preserving the memory of their ancestors and maintaining their connectedness with place and time.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
Phys.org

Midwestern US has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of soil due to agricultural practices, study finds (Update)

A new study in the journal Earth's Future led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst shows that, since Euro-American settlement approximately 160 years ago, agricultural fields in the midwestern U.S. have lost, on average, two millimeters of soil per year. This is nearly double the rate of erosion that the USDA considers sustainable. Furthermore, USDA estimates of erosion are between three and eight times lower than the figures reported in the study. Finally, the study's authors conclude that plowing, rather than the work of wind and water, is the major culprit.
AGRICULTURE
Well+Good

These Are the Sources of Plant-Based Protein That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Eat Daily

The Blue Zones are the regions of the world where people tend to live the longest and healthiest, not only because of their eating habits, but also because of how social, active, and connected the centenarians are with their communities. The foods most commonly-consumed in the Blue Zones, however, have a tremendous impact on the heart health, energy levels, cognitive functioning, and risk of disease found in these longevity hotspots, which greatly benefits the lifespan of citizens in each one of the Blue Zones.
HEALTH
Phys.org

New microscopic organisms found in deep sea trench baffle Chile scientists

When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000 meters under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Gravitational wave mirror experiments can evolve into quantum entities

Quantum physical experiments exploring the motion of macroscopic or heavy bodies under gravitational forces require protection from any environmental noise and highly efficient sensing. An ideal system is a highly reflecting mirror whose motion is sensed by monochromatic light, which is photoelectrically detected with high quantum efficiency. A quantum optomechanical...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cluster of new studies reveal how gut microbes work to tame intestinal inflammation

Bile acids made by the liver have long been known for their critical role in helping to absorb the food we ingest. But, according to a series of new studies from Harvard Medical School, these fat- and vitamin-dissolving substances are also important players in gut immunity and inflammation because they regulate the activity of key immune cells linked to a range of inflammatory bowel conditions, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Top 3 reasons to add plant-based proteins into your diet

Fostering sustainable food systems is an urgent global priority. Sustainable diets are a part of food systems with important implications for human and environmental health. While definitions of sustainable diets are still evolving, increasing plant-based protein consumption is a common theme among recommendations, including Canada’s Dietary Guidelines and the EAT-Lancet Report. Plant-based proteins are protein-containing foods that come from plants instead of animals. Common plant-based proteins include foods such as beans, nuts, seeds and tofu. Despite this increased global and national focus on sustainability, not very many of us are eating a sustainable diet — only five per cent of...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy