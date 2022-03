Jan Delkskamp and Kayla Tennant of Queens University of Charlotte were named the NCAA Division II recipients of the Elite 90 award. Archive photo via Queens Athletics. Jan Delkskamp and Kayla Tennant of Queens University of Charlotte were named the NCAA Division II recipients of the Elite 90 award, which was announced prior to the Division II Swimming and Diving Championships on March 9. Delkskamp and Tennant are the third and fourth Queens Student-Athletes to receive this award, and the second and third Queens swimmers.

