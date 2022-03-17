ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. bank regulator fines USAA $60 million for flaws in anti-money laundering program

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency announced on Thursday it had fined USAA, Federal Savings Bank, $60 million for identified shortcomings in the firm’s anti-money laundering program.

The regulator said the deficiencies resulted in the firm failing to promptly identify suspicious activity in its accounts and that the firm also failed to address problems the regulator had previously identified.

The OCC also ordered the firm to take broad corrective actions to address the issues. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

