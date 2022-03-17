Yankees Twitter all over Gary Sanchez after strikeout on weak hack in spring opener
Gary Sanchez’s first at-bat in a Twins uniform ended in a weak hack for a strikeout on Thursday afternoon, and Yankees fans were quick to show their delight when they saw the New York’s former polarizing catcher sat down after a Pitching Ninja “sword.
Sanchez fanned on three pitches, including an 0-2 breaking ball from Boston’s Taylor Cole, and the response on social media was swift and unsurprising.
Sanchez finished 0-for-2 on the day in a DH role for Minnesota.
Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1
Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch
Comments / 2