ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pete Alonso says he will win a Gold Glove one day: 'I am more than a one-dimensional player'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eWy9_0eiNPTAK00

Pete Alonso is known for his bat, setting the rookie record for home runs in 2019 before cranking 37 bombs last season, good for an impressive .863 OPS.

But heading into 2022, Alonso wants to make sure he is not only known for his power at the plate. He wants to make a big impact for the Mets in the field as well.

“I am more than a one-dimensional player,” Alonso said on SNY’s Mets Hot Stove on Wednesday. “I feel like I take pride in running the bases well, I feel like I’ve been really good so far in my big-league career defensively, but to me I feel like one day I will win a Gold Glove in my career. I have a long way ahead of me, and I feel like as a defender I’ve played really good first base.”

Alonso had his best defensive season in 2021 in both fielding percentage (.993) and DRS (5), a drastic turnaround from the -5 DRS he posted in 2020. With the designated hitter coming to the National League, Alonso is focused on proving to new manager Buck Showalter that he should be playing both sides of the field on an everyday basis, and will continue to work to build himself into an all-around All-Star.

“I’m in a really good place defensively,” Alonso said. “I’m confident in the work and the progress that I’ve had, but I’m just really excited because I know what I can do and I feel like if I completely reach my potential I’ll be able to win a Gold Glove.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
Bradenton Herald

Yankees’ Catching Coordinator Explains What Makes Ben Rortvedt So ‘Dynamic’ Behind Plate

TAMPA — Reunited and it feels so good. When the Yankees pulled the trigger on their five-player swap with the Minnesota Twins last weekend, they weren't just upgrading the left side of their infield. New York also acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt, a 24-year-old backstop that has a history with the Yankees' catching coordinator, Tanner Swanson.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
theScore

Report: Yankees aggressively pushing to move Voit, Andujar

The New York Yankees don't appear to have room on their roster for first baseman Luke Voit or infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar and are aggressively trying to move both players, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. New York doesn't need to trade the pair in a package deal and has lowered its...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Buck Showalter
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Glove#Sny#Mets Hot Stove#The 5 Drs#The National League
FOX Sports

Mets newcomer Canha boosted by Showalter's compliments

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — In his first week of spring training camp with a new team, New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha already possesses something all players want from their manager: trust. Canha has earned it, new Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Trustworthy guy, guy you can...
MLB
Bradenton Herald

New York Yankees Trade 1B Luke Voit to San Diego Padres

BRADENTON, Fla. — Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has been traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for right-hander Justin Lange. MLB insider Jon Heyman was first to report the trade. New York made an announcement making the deal official moments later. Voit was penciled in to start...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Greatest Shot in March Madness History Didn't Count as a Shot or Go In the Basket

Saint Peters was back in action on Saturday night, taking on Murray State for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. The 15-seed took a lead into intermission, but did not play a perfect half. With about five minutes remaining Doug Edert threw a bad pass to Daryl Banks III. Banks had to track the ball down in the corner and throw it behind his back as he ran out of bounds. The ball nearly went in the basket.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy