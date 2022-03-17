Pete Alonso says he will win a Gold Glove one day: 'I am more than a one-dimensional player'

Pete Alonso is known for his bat, setting the rookie record for home runs in 2019 before cranking 37 bombs last season, good for an impressive .863 OPS.

But heading into 2022, Alonso wants to make sure he is not only known for his power at the plate. He wants to make a big impact for the Mets in the field as well.

“I am more than a one-dimensional player,” Alonso said on SNY’s Mets Hot Stove on Wednesday. “I feel like I take pride in running the bases well, I feel like I’ve been really good so far in my big-league career defensively, but to me I feel like one day I will win a Gold Glove in my career. I have a long way ahead of me, and I feel like as a defender I’ve played really good first base.”

Alonso had his best defensive season in 2021 in both fielding percentage (.993) and DRS (5), a drastic turnaround from the -5 DRS he posted in 2020. With the designated hitter coming to the National League, Alonso is focused on proving to new manager Buck Showalter that he should be playing both sides of the field on an everyday basis, and will continue to work to build himself into an all-around All-Star.

“I’m in a really good place defensively,” Alonso said. “I’m confident in the work and the progress that I’ve had, but I’m just really excited because I know what I can do and I feel like if I completely reach my potential I’ll be able to win a Gold Glove.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch