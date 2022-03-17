Hesperia woman arrested in suspected abuse of teenage girl; Powers-Moffard still in custody

A second Hesperia resident has been arrested on suspicion of abusing a 13-year-old girl, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials.

Deena Villella, 41, remained at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday for suspected cruelty to a child. Her bail was set at $100,000, sheriff’s booking records show.

Villella’s suspected abuse was injuries to the face of the girl, whom sheriff’s officials said was sexually abused by William Lee Powers-Moffard, 46, of Hesperia.

The woman is scheduled to appear on Friday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials said.

While serving a search warrant on March 3 in the 7500 block of Barker Road, a deputy found evidence indicating that a 13-year-old girl had been physically abused by Villella, the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, a deputy arrested Villella at the Hesperia residence, where additional evidence was recovered that substantiated the suspected abuse, the department said.

The girl remains in a placement through San Bernardino County Child and Family Services.

It was not clear whether Villella or Powers-Moffard are related to the victim.

William Lee Powers-Moffard still in custody

Powers-Moffard remains at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Thursday,with bail set over $500,000 sheriff’s booking records show. He faces five counts of felony of sexual abuse.

Powers-Moffard is scheduled to appear on May 9 in Victorville Superior Court regarding the sexual abuse allegations.

Sheriff’s officials reported that on March 3, deputies arrived at the Barker Road address and arrested Powers-Moffard on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child.

Sheriff’s officials said that Powers-Moffard had continuously sexually abused the teen over the past two years and that the two knew each other before the abuse.

Authorities also believe there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy J. Sandles at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.