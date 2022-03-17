'NCIS' Set Hit with Mystery Illness, Cast and Crew Throwing Up During Filming

Spoilers ahead for the February 28 episode of NCIS Season 19, called "The Helpers." NCIS was a family affair for Palmer in "The Helpers," although not in the way he would have wanted. He saw wife Breena again in a hallucination while on the brink of a painful death, and his daughter Victoria was faced with losing another parent while her dad was trapped in lockdown with Kasie. For a tense few minutes, it really felt like NCIS might lose Palmer and/or Kasie, particularly with the reveal that Kasie was having second thoughts about signing on for another five years. By the end of the hour, however, not only were both alive and on the mend, but Kasie decided that she's game to stay on at the agency. But did the show make the right choice for their fates?

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO