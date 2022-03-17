ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Vaccine mandate deadline looms for less than fifth of AC Transit workers

By Eli Walsh
sfbayca.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 80 percent of Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District employees were vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of Thursday’s deadline to comply with the agency’s internal vaccine mandate, officials with the transit agency said. The AC Transit Board of Directors voted in December to require all employees of...

sfbayca.com

