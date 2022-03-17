Education secretary urges school leaders to fight back against 'poor legislation' dividing country

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona encouraged educational leadership to continue to promote equity as more states introduce legislation aimed at restricting what can be taught in schools.

Since the beginning of last year, states have introduced a slew of legislation that would restrict instruction of critical race theory, racism and sexism, and LGTBQ+ identity.

Book bans and educational gag orders are also on the rise.

United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona urged education leaders to fight back against “poor legislation” aimed at dividing the country and classrooms by continuing to elevate the importance of equity.

“Equity is under attack,” Cardona said during a virtual event Thursday on the future of education hosted by The Hill. “We have states passing laws that prohibit certain books that talk about our history. We have people trying to remove that from our children’s experiences, almost rewriting history.”

Proposed legislation targeting what concepts or materials can be taught in classrooms has surged over the past year and a half. Since January of last year, 41 states have introduced bills or taken other steps aimed at controlling how educators talk about critical race theory, racism and sexism in the classroom, according to an analysis from Edweek.

Book bans and legislative gag orders have reached a high not seen in years with 156 educational gag order bills having been introduced in 39 states since January of last year, according to Pen America, which works to protect freedom of speech.

And just last week, the Florida state legislature passed the Parental Rights in education bill, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that prevents primary school teachers from leading classroom instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation and bars educators from even mentioning those topics within school buildings.

“Educators have proven themselves to be student centered over the past two years and we have a responsibility to make sure schools unite folks and bring families together but also honest about the challenges that we have,” Cardona added. His comments were in response to a question from The Hill’s Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons, who hosted the event sponsored by the Collaborative for Student Success, concerning what can be done to remedy disparities between communities in the country.

“We have to be assertive in ensuring that we are providing students with a great experience, one that helps those students we serve the most but also an experience where children see themselves in the material... we have to be proactive in fighting back against poor legislation aimed at dividing our country and dividing our schools.”

