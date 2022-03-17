St Patrick's Day celebrations - Robbie Keane's best Premier League goals

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have avoided each other in the Champions League quarter-finals.Here, we take a look at who the three remaining Premier League teams are facing.Real Madrid – Chelsea’s opponentsThe Champions League holders take on the kings of the competition in the quarter-finals. Real Madrid have been crowned continental champions on a record 13 occasions, currently sit atop of LaLiga and secured this tie by knocking out star-studded Paris St Germain in stunning fashion. Having lost 1-0 in France and gone down further to another Kylian Mbappe goal in the second leg, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick secured a remarkable...
Comments / 0