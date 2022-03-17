ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish flag raising ceremony

By Jackie Gillis
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – In honor of St. Patricks Day, the Irish flag was raised outside City Hall this morning.

Due to Mayor Jared Kraham having COVID, Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman was joined by members of the Irish-American community.

Unlike last year, the Ancient Order of Hibernians were able to host the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year, and the celebration continued today.

The Grand Marshal of the parade, Bill Burke said when the Irish were first arriving here, they did not always find acceptance right away.

“We raise it because we have transcended stereotypes and prejudice. We raise it because of our proud Irish- American history. We raise it to honor our ancestors, honor Ireland, and honor America,” says Burke.

Burke adds that due to hard work and determination, the Irish eventually became an integral part here in America.

A bag pipe was played at the beginning and end of the flag raising ceremony.

DEC adopts new freshwater fishing regulations

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New fishing regulations will soon take effect for freshwater anglers in New York. On March 17, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos confirmed that the state has adopted new freshwater fishing regulations. According to Commissioner Seggos, the new regulations reflect input received from the angling community following […]
