Vols set new school tournament records in win over Longwood
By Kellyanne Stitts
WATE
2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WATE) — Tennessee had one of its best shooting performances in NCAA Tournament history as they cruised past Longwood 88-56.
The Vols (27-7) shot 60% (33 of 55) from the field and 58.3% (14 of 24) from the 3-point line against the Lancers (26-7). The previous NCAA records for Tennessee came against Long Beach State in 2007. That first-round game saw the Vols shoot 58. 9% from the floor and 51.9% on their way to a 121-86 win.
Santiago Vescovi, who drained a career-high six 3-pointers on Thursday, led the team with 18 points. Josiah-Jordan James had 17 points to go with five assists and four steals. John Fulkerson scored 15 points and Kenedy Chandler contributed 13.
After a slow start by both teams, Fulkerson entered the game and quickly scored 8 of Tennessee’s early 12 points to give the Vols a 12-7 lead. The Lancers answered as Jesper Granlund made a jump shot cut theleast to 14-12 at the 13:13 mark.
But the Vols blew the game wide open stringing together a 9-0 run to pull ahead 29-17 and never looked back. The Vols outscored the Lancers, 22-10 in the last five minutes of the first half.
Nine different players scored for the Vols. The team also dished out 29 assists on 33 made baskets.
