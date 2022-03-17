ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Vols set new school tournament records in win over Longwood

By Kellyanne Stitts
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WATE) — Tennessee had one of its best shooting performances in NCAA Tournament history as they cruised past Longwood 88-56.

The Vols (27-7) shot 60% (33 of 55) from the field and 58.3% (14 of 24) from the 3-point line against the Lancers (26-7). The previous NCAA records for Tennessee came against Long Beach State in 2007. That first-round game saw the Vols shoot 58. 9% from the floor and 51.9% on their way to a 121-86 win.

Santiago Vescovi, who drained a career-high six 3-pointers on Thursday, led the team with 18 points. Josiah-Jordan James had 17 points to go with five assists and four steals. John Fulkerson scored 15 points and Kenedy Chandler contributed 13.

After a slow start by both teams, Fulkerson entered the game and quickly scored 8 of Tennessee’s early 12 points to give the Vols a 12-7 lead. The Lancers answered as Jesper Granlund made a jump shot cut theleast to 14-12 at the 13:13 mark.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQlLh_0eiNN1QN00
    Longwood guard Justin Hill (11) drives to the basket ahead of Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlNkG_0eiNN1QN00
    Tennessee players celebrate on the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pjx8o_0eiNN1QN00
    Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) looks to shoot over Longwood forward Jesper Granlund, left, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ya0w_0eiNN1QN00
    Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) passes over Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ5Wb_0eiNN1QN00
    Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield dunks the ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWeAp_0eiNN1QN00
    Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) celebrates with teammate Victor Bailey Jr. (12) during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqyFZ_0eiNN1QN00
    Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Zakai Zeigler, right, during the first half of a college basketball game against Longwood in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

But the Vols blew the game wide open stringing together a 9-0 run to pull ahead 29-17 and never looked back. The Vols outscored the Lancers, 22-10 in the last five minutes of the first half.

Nine different players scored for the Vols. The team also dished out 29 assists on 33 made baskets.

THE LATEST : University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball news

Tennessee will face No. 11 seed Michigan Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Vols clinch series victory with win over South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team clinched a series victory over South Carolina on Saturday with a 5-2 victory over the Gamecocks at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First baseman Luc Lipcius got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with a line drive home run into the bustling winds into […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
WATE

Board of Trustees approves Tennessee assistant as next ECU men’s basketball coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees met Wednesday afternoon and approved a contract that secures Michael Schwartz as the next men’s basketball coach. Schwartz comes to ECU after serving as associate head coach at the University of Tennessee. He will remain on the Volunteers’ staff through the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATE

State taking over finances in Mason, TN this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A month after a visit from the Tennessee Comptroller, the state is moving forward with plans to take over the city of Mason’s financial operations after years of reported mismanagement. “It hurt us I am saddened by the fact with how they’re doing it,” said Vice Mayor of Mason Virginia Rivers. A spokesperson with the Tennessee Comptroller […]
MASON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Wilkins
Person
Rick Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#University Of Tennessee#Longwood#Lancers#Ap Photo
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WATE

WATE

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy