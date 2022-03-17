ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NW3jV_0eiNLx1U00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability.

KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were made suggesting Rafferty had a sexual relationship with the disabled woman in Ohio County.

KSP says it presented the investigation to the Ohio County Grand Jury who indicted Rafferty. With the Grand Jury warrant, troopers located Rafferty at his place of employment in Daviess County, says KSP. Police say that while taking Rafferty into custody, troopers say he attempted to conceal suspected methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.

Rafferty is lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center. KSP says that Rafferty was charged with:

  • 1 count of Rape, 2nd Degree – (Intellectual Disability)
  • 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine
  • 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • 1 count of Tampering with Physical Evidence
