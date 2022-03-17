Nonprofit group helps Orange County homeowners afford necessary repairs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders and a local nonprofit are partnering to help homeowners afford necessary repairs.

The nonprofit, called “Self,” offers equitable access to financing plans as an alternative to conventional loans.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

One project performed Thursday was a roof repair in Pine Hills.

The homeowner, Roselyn Clouden, said she called Self after she had issues with insurance coverage.

Roselyn said she has a 13-year-old roof, and wanted to make sure it was insured to avoid any interruptions in coverage.

Self has already helped Orange County residents finance more than $500,000 in home improvements.

In February 2020, Orange County partnered with the City of Orlando to launch this regional program for homeowners.

©2022 Cox Media Group