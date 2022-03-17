Check out hunger results

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BINGHAMTON, NY – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s community-based fundraiser has once again come to an end.

The Check Out Hunger campaign began January 30th at the Wegmans in Johnson City.

Each year, the store brings in a significant amount of money for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
Customers are asked to make donations of 2, 3 or 5 dollars at the cash register.

In addition to the customers donating, there are additional incentives for employees to donate as well.

“It makes us all feel very special. It’s nice knowing we are helping our local community, it’s something that we wear with pride and something we celebrate with our team,” says Milicic.

The store raised around $55,000.

Last year, the campaign, which takes place across the Food Bank’s 6 county region, generated nearly 300 thousand dollars.

A final total for this year’s campaign has not yet been tabulated since the Wegmans portion just ended on Saturday.

Milicic added that cashier Cheryl was the largest raiser of donations this year.

