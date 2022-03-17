ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Only County Where Child Removal Is Race-Blind

Cover picture for the articleAnywhere in the country, Black children are more likely to be removed from their parents and put in the foster care system. In New York’s Nassau County, the department of children’s services decided to find out what happens when decisions about whether to remove a child from a home are race-blind....

protocol.com

Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is about to become law. Tech companies have next to nothing to say about it.

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk on Tuesday after passing in the state Senate and House. LGBTQ+ activists have been sounding the alarm for months, while President Joe Biden has called the bill “hateful.” Yet the tech industry has been awfully quiet. Though several companies have signed on to a mass petition to condemn the bill, no major tech companies with considerable workforces in the state have issued individual statements or otherwise publicly opposed the legislation that's about to become law.
FLORIDA STATE
thesource.com

GOP Blocks House Bill To Ban Race-Based Hair Discrimination

For the second time, Republicans voted against the Crown Act, which bans discrimination of Black Hairstyles in Schools and in the workplace. According to the HuffPost on Monday. The Crown Act failed to pass the House with a needed two-thirds majority as part of an expedited voting process, with 235 votes for and 188 votes against the bill, the latter all by Republicans.” The crown act was created to end race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or styles that include braids, locs, twists, or Bantu knots. Hair is a Black woman’s crown and glory, but the history of our hair can be complicated for some to understand. There are so many untold stories but who can forget about Andrew Johnson the High school student who was forced to cut his locs before a wrestling match or Deandre Arnold, the Texas teen who was suspended over her dreadlocks, banning swim caps for black hair at the Olympics and the countless women who were fired from their jobs because their hairstyles were deemed unprofessional.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds link between racial/ethnic disparities and COVID-19 deaths

Ohio University researcher Berkeley Franz has published a new study examining the relationship between systemic racism, residential segregation and racial/ethnic disparities in COVID-19 deaths in the United States. The study, published in Ethnicity & Disease, found that death rates among both Black and white individuals were higher in areas with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Culture

The First Black Church in the United States

February is a Black History Month. We make an extra effort to learn about the Black culture and history, and religion is a big part of it. Do you know what the first Black Church of the United States was? It was no other than the First African Baptist Church of Savannah, Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA

