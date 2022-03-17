ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressives give Biden list of executive order demands including combating climate 'crisis,' racial justice

By Marisa Schultz
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrustrated that the Build Back Better agenda failed to pass Congress, the House Progressive Caucus has shifted gears by calling on President Biden to enact a series of their priorities on his own by executive order. The House Progressive Caucus Thursday released their 2022 Executive Action Agenda that outlines...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 88

Randolph hengst
1d ago

these are the same people that whine about the Republicans are taking your democracy away but yet they want to make rules with no vote.

Reply(5)
98
BeansInBaconGrease
1d ago

Oh but they trashed Trump for making executive orders. Vote all radicals out of Congress because America can’t afford their agenda.

Reply(3)
33
Robert Lindeman
1d ago

Every person that is overstepping and demanding their agenda should be removed. They don’t get to decide their constituents whims without consulting them and NONE of these politicians have ever done that.

Reply(1)
68
