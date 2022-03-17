ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson signs 10-day contract with Pacers

By Dan Vance - Mad Ants Media Relations
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has earned another NBA Call-up via a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers.

This is the 26th NBA Call-up in organization history and Anderson’s 3rd of the season. Only Anderson and Jeremy Richardson (2007-2008) are Mad Ants that have earned multiple call-ups with multiple teams in the same season. Anderson previously has had 10-day contracts with the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

This is a record setting sixth Mad Ant call-up of the season with Anderson’s three and one each for Terry Taylor, Keifer Sykes and Nate Hinton.

During the regular season with the Mad Ants, Anderson is leading the NBA G League in scoring at 27.8 per game and was just named the NBA G League Player of the Week for March 7-13; a week that included a 46-point game, the third highest scoring game in Mad Ants history. Anderson has played in and started 22 of the Mad Ants’ 25 regular season games, only missing games due to previous NBA call-ups.

In those 22 games, Anderson is averaging 27.8 points on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 88.5 percent shooting from the free throw line. His 89 three point makes currently leads the Mad Ants in the regular season, while he is also averaging 7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while playing in 37.7 minutes per contest.

During his 10-day with the Cavaliers earlier this season, Anderson played in three games averaging 4.3 points over 15.5 minutes per game. He also averaged two rebounds and two assists per game during the call-up that ended on December 31. He was given a 10-day with the Pacers on January 1 and appeared in three games with the Pacers. During those games, he averaged 2.7 points in 10.3 minutes per contest.

