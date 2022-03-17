Tim McGraw Tells ‘Funny Story’ About His Former MLB Star Father in St. Patrick’s Day Message

Country superstar Tim McGraw shared a funny story about his late father, former Major League Baseball player Tug McGraw, for St. Patrick’s Day.

“A quick St. Patrick’s Day story,” said McGraw, donning a green Phillies t-shirt in an Instagram video. “Some of you may know that my father played for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, hence the Philadelphia Phillies shirt. His favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day and y’know McGraw, he was very proud of being Irish. Usually in spring training… when they would have spring training, he would pitch. He actually had a green Phillies uniform that he would wear out into the game. But another funny story about being Irish is my uncle did a little research into our family one day and told Tug one day. He says ‘You know, I don’t think we have as much Irish blood as we thought.’ He sort of pisses Tug off. And he says ‘f—k you, I’m staying Irish. It’s been good to me.'”

Tug McGraw played baseball from 1965 to 1984. During his long career, the elder McGraw played for both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. While he was at the Mets, McGraw’s signature catchphrase was “Ya Gotta Believe It.” The catchy slogan became a calling card for the team, and it remains synonymous with him as a player.

Tim McGraw Talks Family With Faith Hill

Speaking of family, however, McGraw famously has a beautiful family with wife and 1883 costar Faith Hill. For McGraw, family is the cornerstone of his life, something he and Hill always shared.

“Our careers were really well established when we got married,” McGraw explained. “Our careers were up and running really hard. So, we made a conscious decision when we got married that no matter what, if we were gonna start a family, that that was gonna be our first priority and everything else was gonna sort of find its place, for better or worse. For our careers better or worse.”

However, the easiest way to counter that kind of business was to focus on each other then as their family grew, their three daughters. me a priority for Hill and McGraw. The couple married in 1996. Their first daughter, Gracie, arrived in 1997, followed by Maggie in 1998 and then Audrey in 2001.

He concluded, however: “I think that that’s paid off in our kids and their lives. And how we’ve given them as much of a normal life as we can in the situation that they’re in.”

