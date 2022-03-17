ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton Fan Ties Himself to Goal Post During Game Against Newcastle United in Premier League Relegation Battle

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

An Everton fan tied himself to a goal post on the pitch at Goodison Park during their game against Newcastle United.

Play was stopped between Everton and Newcastle United when a fan tied himself to a goal post.

Everton fans are said to be unhappy with the running of their club and people have suggested the action was a form of protest.

The fan was spotted wearing a t shirt that said 'just stop oil' across the centre.

Everton are facing Newcastle in what is a huge game in the relegation battle this season in the Premier League.

Play was halted to remove the supporter as many people talked about the incident across social media.

The Everton security staff were then seen with a pair of bolt cutters to cut the supporter free before removing him from the pitch.

