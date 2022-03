People are quitting their jobs en masse. We could chalk this up to pandemic exhaustion and The Great Resignation, but according to data released by Pew Research Center, the reasons why people are quitting are a little more distressing. 63% of workers who quit their jobs in 2021 cited low pay and no opportunity for advancement, while 57% of those surveyed said they quit their jobs because they were feeling disrespected at work.

