Premier League

Manchester United Youngster Meets Up With Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar Jr

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

A Manchester United youngster has met with Neymar Jr in Paris.

Zidane Iqbal, an 18 year-old for Manchester United's youth academy was the one who met the star.

On social media, he posted a picture showing him and the Brazilian together.

The Iraq international became the only British-born South Asian to have played for Manchester United's first team on the 8th of December 2021, when he made his debut off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

He also made his first appearance for his country in January, coming off the bench in a defeat to Iran.

He spoke to club media back in January: “I’ve grown up in Manchester my whole life so I’d say I’m a proud Mancunian. But I’m also proud of my heritage as well. I’m proud of being English, Pakistani and Iraqi.”

“Me choosing to play for Iraq doesn’t mean I’m not a proud Mancunian or a proud Pakistani."

"I just feel this is the right opportunity for me as a player, the right step in my career and an honour, but it definitely doesn’t take away the fact that I’m a Mancunian and a Pakistani as well.”

Iqbal has made 16 appearances so far in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring two goals.

